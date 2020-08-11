Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday August 11, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, August 11, 2020:

There have been 40,161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 115 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 36,381 people recovered from the virus while 2,786 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,422,487 of which 10,865 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 120,132. The country has 8,987 deaths from the virus – 195 in British Columbia, 213 in Alberta, 20 in Saskatchewan, eight in Manitoba, 2,786 in Ontario, 5,696 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit remained unchanged Monday at 355 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 303 recoveries.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added three resolved cases and one person was discharged from hospital, according to Monday’s updated statistics. The number of confirmed cases remains 179. There are now 163 resolved cases. Testing increased by 461 to 32,094. There is one person in hospital. Eleven deaths to date. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 118 cases (103 resolved + 11 deaths), SD&G 36 cases (35 resolved) and Cornwall 25 cases (25 resolved).

The Windsor-Essex region will be allowed to move to Stage 3 on Wednesday. It was the only region remaining at Stage 2 as part of the reopening plan.

The union for workers at a Maple Leaf Foods processing plant in Manitoba says workers are terrified to work and that the plant should be shut down. There’s an outbreak with 23 employees testing positive but it’s not believed to be spreading within the plant, according to health authorities.

A linen plant in Regina, Saskatchewan is dealing with 18 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Eleven were announced on Saturday – all employees of K-Bro Linens or close contacts of them.

