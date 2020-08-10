Man charged for taking car without permission

BROCKVILLE – A local man is learning the hard way that you have to ask permission to take another person’s vehicle.

The car was taken from a home on Wall Street on Thursday and the owner had a pretty good idea who may have taken it.

A 33-year-old man, described as a friend of the complainant, was arrested Friday after he returned with the vehicle.

He was charged with taking a vehicle without consent and will make a future appearance in Brockville court.

The case was among 135 calls for service between Friday morning and this morning (Monday) which Staff Sgt. Andrew Harvie called a “busy weekend for the officers overall.”

Harvie said there were four arrests alone on Sunday under the Mental Health Act.