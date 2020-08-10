Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday August 10, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, August 10, 2020:

There have been 40,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 79 (or 0.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 36,279 people recovered from the virus while 2,786 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,400,212 of which 17,540 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 119,451. The country has 8,981 deaths from the virus – 195 in British Columbia, 208 in Alberta, 20 in Saskatchewan, eight in Manitoba, 2,786 in Ontario, 5,695 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 355 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 303 recoveries. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 179 confirmed cases with 160 resolved. Testing is at 31,633. Two people remain in hospital. Eleven deaths to date. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 118 cases (102 resolved + 11 deaths), SD&G 36 cases (33 resolved) and Cornwall 25 cases (25 resolved). (The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends)

Ontario has recorded fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases seven days in a row, which continues to look encouraging to health officials.

Nearly 17,000 people have signed a petition in Quebec asking the government to revise its current plan to send kids back to school this fall. Students from preschool to Grade 9 would attend full-time in-class learning in bubbles of six students with teachers moving from class to class. Grades 10 and 11 would be full time or every other day in person.

The number of confirmed cases in the United States has now topped five million. Cases are rising in roughly 20 states.

With stalled talks aimed at getting a deal, U.S. President Donald Trump bypassed Congress and signed executive orders Saturday to address the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The measures defer payroll taxes, federal student loan payments, and replace an unemployment benefit that expires with a lower amount. The benefit will be $400 a week rather than the $600 a week people had been receiving.

In Israel, your can order a high-end COVID-19 face mask if you have the cash. A jewelry company is making what it calls the world’s most expensive mask. It’s $1.5 million and features a gold face encrusted with 3,600 diamonds. You can get it with an N99 filter. It weighs about 100 times an average mask.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.