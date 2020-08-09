Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday August 9, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, August 9, 2020:

There have been 39,967 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 70 (or 0.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 36,131 people recovered from the virus while 2,784 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,372,441 of which 26,273 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 119,221. The country has 8,976 deaths from the virus – 195 in British Columbia, 208 in Alberta, 20 in Saskatchewan, eight in Manitoba, 2,784 in Ontario, 5,692 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 355 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 303 recoveries. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 179 confirmed cases with 160 resolved. Testing is at 31,633. Two people remain in hospital. Eleven deaths to date. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 118 cases (102 resolved + 11 deaths), SD&G 36 cases (33 resolved) and Cornwall 25 cases (25 resolved). (The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends)

Canada’s prisons had five outbreaks during the pandemic, affecting 142 workers and 360 inmates. Two prisoners died. While the outbreaks are over, authorities say it will be years before the system is back to what is was before the pandemic.

Three members of the Vancouver police force have tested positive, according to the police union. The union president says the officers likely caught it shutting down a house party which had over 100 people.

A Whitehorse, Yukon resident is confirmed positive for COVID-19 – the first confirmed case in the territory since late April.

With government approval, Quebec is still planning some summer festivals but they are being adapted for COVID-19. A hot air balloon festival in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, which normally attracts 350,000 people, will be doing shows for seniors’ homes on a mobile stage. Other events are having so-called hybrid models.

