Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday August 8, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, August 8, 2020:

There have been 39,897 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 88 (or 0.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 36,024 people recovered from the virus while 2,783 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,346,433 of which 25,077 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 118,985. The country has 8,970 deaths from the virus – 195 in British Columbia, 208 in Alberta, 20 in Saskatchewan, eight in Manitoba, 2,783 in Ontario, 5,687 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had no changes Friday with 355 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 303 recoveries.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region removed a confirmed case in SD&G on Friday, revising the total to 179 confirmed cases. No explanation was given for the change and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis won’t be briefing reporters until Monday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. The number of resolved cases is 160. Testing increased by 488 to 31,633. Two people remain in hospital. Eleven deaths to date.

Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli says Friday’s jobs numbers show the province is “continuing to find its footing” on a “long and difficult” road to recovery from COVID-19. The province added 150,700 jobs back into the fold in July following 377,900 jobs in June.

Premier Doug Ford announced $235 million to help in the safe restart of child care centers across the province in September. The money will used for the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE), hire extra staff and buy cleaning and disinfecting products. The funding is in conjunction with the federal government under the Safe Restart Agreement. Child care centers will be able to run at full capacity on Sept. 1.

Four more employees at a Maple Leaf plan in Brandon, Manitoba have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases at the plant to eight. But health officials say it doesn’t seem to be spreading in the plant and that they are part of a larger community cluster.

Someone in the Yukon has tested positive for COVID-19 – the first time that’s happened since mid-April. The Whitehorse resident is recovering at home.

