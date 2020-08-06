Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday August 6, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, August 6, 2020:

There have been 39,714 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 86 (or 0.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 35,747 people recovered from the virus while 2,782 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,295,116 of which 16,407 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 118,187. The country has 8,962 deaths from the virus – 195 in British Columbia, 203 in Alberta, 18 in Saskatchewan, eight in Manitoba, 2,782 in Ontario, 5,687 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had no changes Wednesday with 355 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 303 recoveries.

Testing in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region surpassed 30,000 on Wednesday for a total 30,507 – an increase of 706 from the previous day. The rest of the statistics stayed the same: 180 confirmed cases with 158 resolved. Two people remain in hospital. Eleven deaths to date.

Premier Doug Ford announced $83 million through the Ontario Trillium Foundation to help non-profits, food banks, children and youth programs and Royal Canadian Legions recover from the effects of coronavirus. The OTF will provide grants up to $150,000.

There won’t be any wet and wild fun in Limoges. The president of Calypso Theme Waterpark tells CFRA that the water park won’t open this summer. Water parks were one of the few amenities not allowed to open as part of Stage 3. Calypso is looking for government compensation.

Both the Opposition NDP and the teachers’ union are calling on Saskatchewan’s government to rethink its return to school plan – specifically class sizes and resources. Part of the government’s plan does not include the wearing of masks.

Whenever a vaccine is available, the federal government expects to get millions of doses in 2021. The government is negotiating with Pfizer and Moderna for experimental vaccines should they be successful.

Florida has surpassed 500,000 cases with another 5,409 new cases and 225 deaths on Wednesday. The state has had 7,627 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

People can sing karaoke and play wind instruments in the Yukon at bars and clubs with the territory’s latest change to COVID-19 guidelines. But no dancing allowed yet.

