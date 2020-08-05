Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday August 5, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, August 5, 2020:

There have been 39,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 91 (or 0.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 35,601 people recovered from the virus while 2,782 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,277,887 of which 9,285 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 117,792. The country has 8,958 deaths from the virus – 195 in British Columbia, 201 in Alberta, 18 in Saskatchewan, eight in Manitoba, 2,782 in Ontario, 5,685 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had no changes Tuesday with 355 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 303 recoveries.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added another case in the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Tuesday to bring the regional total to 180 confirmed cases with 158 cases resolved. Two people remain in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing increased by 516 to 29,801.

Premier Doug Ford and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli were in the Niagara region Tuesday to announce $2 million from the Ontario Together Fund for a company to scale up production of a device that disinfects N95 masks.

The Windsor-Essex region will remain at Stage 2 for at least another week, the province announced Tuesday. That’s based on health data which officials have analyzed and believe it’s not safe for the southwestern Ontario region to move to Stage 3. The area has been dealing with outbreaks on farms. It’s the only region in Ontario still at Stage 2.

Licenced child care centers in Ontario will be able to open to full capacity on Sept. 1. Health and safety protocols will be place including the requirement for all child care staff to wear masks at all times as well as screening children and staff daily before they enter the centers.

Porter Airlines has delayed its return to service until Oct. 7. It was originally supposed to start flying Aug. 31. The airline has suspended service since late March.

Even when a vaccine is developed, it won’t be back to pre-pandemic life. Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the Public Health Agency of Canada will be dealing with the pandemic for as long as three more years.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.