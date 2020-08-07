Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday August 7, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, August 7, 2020:

There have been 39,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 95 (or 0.2 per cent) from the previous day. There are 35,906 people recovered from the virus while 2,783 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,321,297 of which 19,292 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 118,561. The country has 8,966 deaths from the virus – 195 in British Columbia, 205 in Alberta, 19 in Saskatchewan, eight in Manitoba, 2,783 in Ontario, 5,687 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit had no changes Thursday with 355 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 303 recoveries.

Two more COVID-19 cases were resolved Thursday in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region, bringing resolved cases to 160. The number of confirmed cases remains at 180. Testing increased by 638 to 31,145. Two people remain in hospital. Eleven deaths to date.

Tourism Minister Lisa MacLeod announced $1.5 million through the Tourism Economic Development Recovery Fund for seven Ontario attractions. “COVID-19 has caused an unprecedented, devastating impact on the tourism industry. Our sectors were hit first, the hardest, and will take the longest to recover following COVID-19,” MacLeod said. The money will allow for consumer incentives, such as free admission for front line workers.

With fewer than 100 cases reported a day over the past week, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is cautiously optimistic people are taking precautions seriously and the province is seeing a downward trend.

There’s worry in Washington, D.C. that politicians won’t be able to reach a bipartisan deal before the end-of-the-week deadline for a coronavirus relief bill.

