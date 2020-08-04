Lindberg takes checkered at Summer Sizzler

BROCKVILLE – Gary Lindberg pulled away in the final laps Saturday after a caution flag to take the checkered flag in the Summer Sizzler 35-lap modified feature at the Brockville Speedway.

Jarrett Herbison claimed this third career win at the Brockville track in the 25-lap sportsman feature.

The 25-lap sprint car race was won by DJ Christie while victory in the mini stocks went to Mike Gaucher, who was able to hold off this season’s undefeated competitor – James Clarke.

The rookie sportsman 15-lap race was won by Michael Delomier.