Lindberg takes checkered at Summer Sizzler

Posted on August 4, 2020 by in Sports

In this provided photo, Gary Lindberg celebrates his win in the 358 modified feature at Brockville Ontario Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (BOS via Newswatch Group)

BROCKVILLE – Gary Lindberg pulled away in the final laps Saturday after a caution flag to take the checkered flag in the Summer Sizzler 35-lap modified feature at the Brockville Speedway.

Jarrett Herbison claimed this third career win at the Brockville track in the 25-lap sportsman feature.

The 25-lap sprint car race was won by DJ Christie while victory in the mini stocks went to Mike Gaucher, who was able to hold off this season’s undefeated competitor – James Clarke.

The rookie sportsman 15-lap race was won by Michael Delomier.

