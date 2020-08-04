Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday August 4, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, August 4, 2020:

There have been 39,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 116 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 35,359 people recovered from the virus while 2,778 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,235,697 of which 17,839 have pending results. (Note: These numbers are from Sunday, Aug. 1 as Public Health Ontario did not report on Monday at 10:30 a.m.)

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 117,031. The country has 8,947 deaths from the virus – 195 in British Columbia, 196 in Alberta, 18 in Saskatchewan, eight in Manitoba, 2,778 in Ontario, 5,683 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 64 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region stands at 355 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 303 recoveries. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends and stat holidays)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 179 confirmed cases with 157 cases resolved. Two people remain in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing is at 29,285. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 118 cases (101 resolved + 11 deaths), SD&G 36 cases (32 resolved) and Cornwall 25 cases (24 resolved). (The health unit doesn’t update stats on weekends and stat holidays)

The numbers for both indoor and outdoor public gatherings in Quebec has increased from 50 to 250 people. The province’s health minister says the virus continues to circulate in the community, particularly among young people.

U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized the head of the White House coronavirus task force a day after Dr. Deborah Birx said the new phase of the pandemic was in rural communities. The president accuses her of bowing to pressure from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The New COVID Alert app is drawing criticism from some of the groups it’s supposed to help. The app basically won’t work on phones that are generally older than five years. Those carrying older model phones include seniors, new Canadians and racialized people.

American students are heading back to class this week in many U.S. states and many are on edge as the death toll has reached almost 155,000. In some states, the cases are still rising. Some states are doing a blend of in-class and at-home learning.

