Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday July 28, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, July 28, 2020:

There have been 38,799 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 119 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 34,461 people recovered from the virus while 2,764 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,069,621 of which 9,249 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 114,597. The country has 8,901 deaths from the virus – 193 in British Columbia, 186 in Alberta, 16 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,764 in Ontario, 5,667 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region has 355 confirmed cases with 52 deaths and 303 recoveries. It had previously been reported by the health unit as 356 cases, but the new probable case in Lanark East turned out to be negative.

Another case, this time involving a child in Prescott-Russell, brought the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region to 175 confirmed cases on Monday with 154 resolved. Two people remain in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing increased by 324 to 26,733. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 116 cases (101 resolved + 11 deaths), SD&G 34 cases (29 resolved) and Cornwall 25 cases (24 resolved).

The Ontario government announced what it calls a historic agreement with the federal government, which will see $4 billion go in one-time assistance to Ontario’s 444 municipalities. The money will be able to be used for critical services over the next few months. Specific amounts for each municipality will be rolled out in the next few weeks.

Premier Doug Ford says the people who organized a Brampton house party over the weekend where roughly 200 people showed up should face the full extent of the law. During Ford’s news conference Monday, he called both the party hosts and the people who showed up a “bunch of yahoos” and suggested the hosts should be fined the full penalty of $100,000. Brampton, which is in the Peel Region, is still at Stage 2.

With another eight deaths and 304 new cases since Friday, Alberta health officials concede the curve is no longer flat. With the surge in cases, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health pleaded for people to follow health guidelines, including wearing masks.

B.C. Premier John Horgan says residents should remain civil and keep their distance, but he can’t control residents’ response to people visiting from out-of-province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will testify before the House of Commons finance committee on Thursday on his involvement in the government’s decision to award WE Charity a contract to administer to a summer student-volunteer program.

The Senate passed the law extending the emergency wage subsidy for employers, previously passed by the House of Commons. It also includes a one-time payment for people with disabilities.

With ICU’s running out of room, the State of Mississippi is thinking about setting up pop-up facilities to have beds for coronavirus patients.

If you owe the government money on your 2019 tax return, some good news. The Canada Revenue Agency has extended the deadline to pay until the end of September. The payment deadline also includes corporations and trusts who had deadlines within the month of September – that’s now pushed to Sept. 30.

