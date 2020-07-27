Texas man who jumped off Brockville overpass wanted for murder: HPD

BROCKVILLE – A man from Houston, Texas who died after jumping off the North Augusta Road Highway 401 overpass on Saturday was wanted for murder in his home state.

In an email to Brockville Newswatch, the Houston Police Department confirmed that 55-year-old Alberto Ayala Guerrero had fled the state to Brockville in a Honda Civic.

It’s not clear how he got across the border, which has been closed to non-essential traffic.

Guerrero was accused of shooting his sister-in-law to death during a domestic dispute on July 13. Guerrero had been charged with murder in the 351st State District Court and had been wanted in the shooting.

The HPD also noted that Guerroro had be in “a brief pursuit” with Brockville Police Service officers before he “jumped off an overpass into moving lanes of traffic.”

Guerrero was rushed to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

Ontario Special Investigations Unit spokesman Monica Hudon also confirmed to Brockville Newswatch, despite the discrepancy in age (U.S. authorities say he was 55, the SIU says 56) that it was the same man wanted by police in Houston.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit investigates cases involving police officers where people are seriously injured, die or are sexually assaulted.