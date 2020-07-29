Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday July 29, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, July 29, 2020:

There have been 38,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 111 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 34,567 people recovered from the virus while 2,768 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,086,955 of which 12,919 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 114,994. The country has 8,912 deaths from the virus – 194 in British Columbia, 187 in Alberta, 17 in Saskatchewan, eight in Manitoba, 2,768 in Ontario, 5,670 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

There was no change in cases Tuesday in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region with 355 confirmed cases, 52 deaths and 303 recoveries.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added another case in Prescott-Russell – the second one in as many days – to bring the regional total to 176 confirmed cases with 154 resolved. Two people remain in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing increased by 772 to 27,505.

WE Charity co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger had a rocky back-and-forth with Members of Parliament Tuesday during testimony Tuesday before the House of Commons finance committee. Some critics grilled them on the brothers saying there was no financial benefit for running the Canada Student Service Grant program.

With the Civic Holiday weekend coming up, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is worried about an increase in COVID-19 cases in some provinces. Tam reminds Canadians that the fate of the curve is in our hands.

Health Canada has approved Remdesivir as the first drug to treat coronavirus patients with severe symptoms. It’s given by way of IV for adolescents and adults with pneumonia who need extra oxygen to breathe.

Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins have 15 players who’ve tested positive, postponing the team’s schedule through Sunday. The team is stranded in Philadelphia. The outbreak could possibly jeopardize the pandemic-shortened MLB season.

