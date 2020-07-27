SIU identifies Texas man who fell from Brockville Highway 401 overpass

BROCKVILLE – The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has identified a man who died after falling on Highway 401 from an overpass on Saturday.

The SIU says it received consent from relatives to identify the victim, who is 56-year-old Alberto Ayala Guerrero of Houston, Texas.

The SIU say Guerrero was being approached by Brockville police officers on the North Augusta Road overpass as a “spotted a person of interest” Saturday morning around 10:15 a.m.

When police tried to get near the 56-year-old man he “fled and went over the guardrail,” landing on the westbound on-ramp.

Guerrero was rushed to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit investigates cases involving police officers where people are seriously injured, die or are sexually assaulted.