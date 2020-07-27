Severe thunderstorm watch for Leeds-Grenville

BROCKVILLE – We might see some intense thunderstorms sometime later today (Monday).

On top of the heat warning already in place, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch just before 11 a.m. and says conditions are favourable for dangerous thunderstorms to develop.

They could happen anytime between mid-afternoon and late tonight.

The storms could produce winds near 90 kilometers an hour and torrential rain of 50 millimeters (1.97 inches) in an hour or less.