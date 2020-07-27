Severe thunderstorm watch for Leeds-Grenville

Posted on July 27, 2020 by in Athens, Augusta, Brockville, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge, Gananoque, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Merrickville-Wolford, News, North Grenville, Prescott, Rideau Lakes, South Dundas, Westport // 0 Comments

BROCKVILLE – We might see some intense thunderstorms sometime later today (Monday).

On top of the heat warning already in place, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch just before 11 a.m. and says conditions are favourable for dangerous thunderstorms to develop.

They could happen anytime between mid-afternoon and late tonight.

The storms could produce winds near 90 kilometers an hour and torrential rain of 50 millimeters (1.97 inches) in an hour or less.

Thumbs Up(0)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2020 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.