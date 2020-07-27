Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday July 27, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, July 27, 2020:

There have been 38,680 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 137 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 34,359 people recovered from the virus while 2,763 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,044,957 of which 18,000 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 113,911. The country has 8,890 deaths from the virus – 191 in British Columbia, 178 in Alberta, 16 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,763 in Ontario, 5,667 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region stands at 356 confirmed cases with 52 deaths and 303 recoveries. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 174 confirmed cases with 152 resolved. Two people are in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing is at 26,409. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend)

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has broken 16 million. The leading infected country is the United States with 4.1 million cases, followed by Brazil and India. With at least 146,000, the USA has the most deaths worldwide.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says it’s important to “proceed slowly and carefully as we live through the next phases of the pandemic.” On Sunday, Tam highlighted national data showing that the rates of infection were most prevalent in those 20 to 29 years old during the most recent reporting week of July 15-22. Also noting that young people “are not invincible,” 63 per cent of COVID-19 cases last week were people under the age of 39 and one third ended up in the hospital.

NHL players playing in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton moved in on Sunday ahead of the league’s restart. There are 24 teams playing. Players and staff are separated from the general public and undergo daily testing. Exhibition games start tomorrow (Tuesday).

