Charges laid in woman’s death in North Grenville; victim identified

NORTH GRENVILLE – A North Grenville man is facing a murder charge in connection to a woman’s death Friday (July 24) at a home on County Road 18.

Grenville County O.P.P. announced Sunday that 32-year-old Kyle Pflieger is charged with second degree murder and assaulting a police officer.

He will appear in a bail court in Brockville.

Grenville County O.P.P. officers responded to a 911 call at the home around 9 p.m. Friday and later found the body of a 63-year-old woman.

She’s been identified as Karen Gottschalk-Millar of Ottawa.

Investigators have not said whether there is any relationship between the accused and the victim. But a social media post and local media reports suggest the death happened at a group home for people with developmental disabilities.

In a Facebook post Sunday by CUPE 1521, which represents developmental social workers, the union expressed condolences to the family of Gottschalk-Millar.

“We know, for many, this will be a vivid reminder of the dangers and fears this work can represent,” the post reads in part.

Police say it was isolated case with no risk to the general public.