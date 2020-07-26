SIU investigating man’s death at Brockville Highway 401 overpass

BROCKVILLE – The province’s Special Investigations Unit has taken control of a case where a man fell on Highway 401 from a Brockville overpass Saturday.

The SIU says the Brockville Police Service had “spotted a person of interest” on the North Augusta Road overpass around 10:15 a.m.

When officers tried to get near the 56-year-old man he “fled and went over the guardrail,” landing on the westbound on-ramp.

The victim from Houston, Texas was rushed to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit investigates cases involving police officers where people are seriously injured, die or are sexually assaulted.