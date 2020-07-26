Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday July 26, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, July 26, 2020:

There have been 38,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 138 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 34,240 people recovered from the virus while 2,759 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 2,018,813 of which 26,078 have pending results.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott noted the majority of the new cases – 66 per cent – were people under the age of 40.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 113,556. The country has 8,885 deaths from the virus – 191 in British Columbia, 178 in Alberta, 16 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,759 in Ontario, 5,666 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region stands at 356 confirmed cases with 52 deaths and 303 recoveries. (The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 174 confirmed cases with 152 resolved. Two people are in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing is at 26,409. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 115 cases (100 resolved + 11 deaths), SD&G 34 cases (28 resolved) and Cornwall 25 cases (24 resolved). (The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend)

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.