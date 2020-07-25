Woman’s death in North Grenville being treated as homicide

NORTH GRENVILLE – Provincial police are treating the death of a woman Friday (July 24) at a home on County Road 18 as a homicide.

Grenville County O.P.P. say their officers responded to a 911 call at the home around 9 p.m. and later found the body of a 63-year-old woman.

The victim has not been identified until family are notified.

Police believe it’s an isolated case and do not believe there is a risk to public safety in the area.