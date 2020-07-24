Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday July 24, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, July 24, 2020:

There have been 38,210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 103 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 33,963 people recovered from the virus while 2,755 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,960,100 of which 21,825 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 112,672. The country has 8,874 deaths from the virus – 190 in British Columbia, 176 in Alberta, 16 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,755 in Ontario, 5,662 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

There are no active coronavirus cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region. The number of cases was 355 cases, 52 deaths and 303 recoveries.

The regional total in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region stands at 173 confirmed cases with 151 resolved. There are two people in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing increased by 657 to 25,750.

American parents of kids who are supposed to be going to Canadian universities this fall are asking the government to relax the rules for border crossing. Study permits were cut off by Canada’s immigration department for those issued after March 18, which some parents says discriminates against first-year students.

After thinking about lifting the 14-day quarantine for people returning from Eastern Canada, the Manitoba government says it will not lift that COVID-19 restrictions this weekend, based on negative public reaction.

The two presumptive coronavirus cases in two workers at a Nunavut mine last week have both tested negative in a followup tests sent to Ontario for analysis. That means the territory has no presumed or probable cases of COVID-19.

If there was a silver lining to COVID-19, it’s made the world a quieter place. A seismic noise study in the journal Science says vibrations on earth from human activity dropped as much as 50 per cent in March and April while people were on restrictions or lockdown.

