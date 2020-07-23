Brockville lawyer appointed southwestern Ontario judge

BROCKVILLE – A Brockville lawyer has been given a judicial appointment in southwestern Ontario.

Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey announced Wednesday that Robert Horton is one of two lawyers appointed to the Ontario Court of Justice.

Chief Justice Lise Maisonneuve has assigned Horton to the court in Chatham, Ont.

Horton was called to the bar 23 years ago (1997) and specializes in criminal and family law with his private practice, Robert B. Horton Professional Corporation, at 17 Court House Square.

He’s been part of a justice of the peace advisory committee, vice chairman of RNJ Youth Services since 2013, a religious-based organization that helps young people get back on their feet after running afoul of the law, and previously was chairman of the Family Law Association of Leeds and Grenville, according to a bio from the Ontario Attorney General’s office.

Horton is also a minor football coach, hockey coach and volunteer firefighter.

His appointment starts a week from today (July 30).

The other appointment was a lawyer from Windsor who will be assigned to the Windsor court.