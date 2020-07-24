Addition for Brockville’s Westminster Public School adds child care space

BROCKVILLE – Westminster Public School will be getting an addition and more space for child care.

Local MPP Steve Clark was at the Central Avenue West school in Brockville Friday morning, joined by Upper Canada District School Board chairman John McAllister, to made the $3.2 million announcement.

The work will include retrofitting two new child care rooms and adding 25 spaces, as well as a gymnasium addition.

Clark says this announcement is something “school staff and parents have been waiting to hear.”

The money is part of Premier Doug Ford’s earlier announcement of $500 million to build 30 new schools in Ontario and make upgrades to 15 others.