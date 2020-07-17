Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday July 17, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, July 17, 2020:

There have been 37,163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 111 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 33,061 people recovered from the virus while 2,737 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,779,320 of which 25,297 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 109,266. The country has 8,827 deaths from the virus – 189 in British Columbia, 165 in Alberta, 15 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,737 in Ontario, 5,646 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

There was no change Thursday in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region with 355 cases and 52 deaths. The number of recovered remains at 302.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region had three new cases Thursday – one in Prescott-Russell, two in the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry – to bring the total number of confirmed cases to 170 with 151 resolved. Two people are in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing increased by 522 to 22,557.

The Ontario government has extended most emergency orders through July 29. The government says it will allow the “necessary flexibility” to ensure public health protection as many regions enter Stage 3 today (Friday).

As expected, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21. Recent opinion polls suggest Canadians don’t want border restrictions lifted anytime soon.

A Statistics Canada study of over 7,200 Canadian adults shows men and women who exercised outdoors and limited their screen time in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were more likely to have good mental and general health now. The results are most evident in women.

The federal government will provide $19 billion to provinces and municipalities for help with restarting their economies while also preparing for a possible second wave of the virus.

The Quebec Superior Court will review a purchase offer agreement today (Friday) from Cirque du Soleil’s creditors to take control of the company, in a so-called “stalking horse” agreement. If approved, the move will also open the floor to other offers.

Florida had a single-day record for deaths from coronavirus at 156. The state had nearly 14,000 new cases.

