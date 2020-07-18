Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday July 18, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, July 18, 2020:

There have been 37,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 111 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 33,162 people recovered from the virus while 2,746 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,810,483 of which 24,781 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 109,669. The country has 8,839 deaths from the virus – 189 in British Columbia, 167 in Alberta, 15 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,746 in Ontario, 5,647 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

There was no change Friday in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region with 355 cases and 52 deaths. The number of recovered remains at 302.

There were no changes Friday in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region other than testing numbers. The total number of confirmed cases remains at 170 with 151 resolved. Two people are in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing increased by 502 to 23,059.

EOHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis would rather not have seen indoor seating at bars open during Stage 3. The medical officer of health told CFRA that he and some of his counterparts were disappointed they were included in Friday’s openings and that people lose their inhibitions around social distancing when drinking. Roumeliotis would like to see more bylaw enforcement specifically on licenced establishments.

The province rolled out the second batch of research projects under the $20 million Ontario COVID-19 Rapid Research Fund to find ways to prevent, detect and treat COVID-19. The province also announced a made-in-Ontario plan to protect and commercialize intellectual property.

The province has taken management control of another nursing home – this time in North York – where 27 people have died from the virus. Sixteen residents and five staff are positive.

A rise in cases in Quebec is being attributed to big private house parties. It’s also making the large gatherings difficult for contact tracers.

The Trudeau Liberals wage subsidy program is being extended until December and will now pay on a sliding scale based on revenue drops at a business due to the coronavirus pandemic. The worst off will get 25 per cent to a maximum of $847 per week for each worker.

You remember the shortage of toilet paper? Well, Americans are now dealing with another shortage – pocket change. The U.S. Federal Reserve says there’s a coin shortage partly because the U.S. Mint had to scale back production and also there are fewer deposits to the reserve from banks.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.