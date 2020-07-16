Second fundraising ride for Brockville SPCA shelter manager

BROCKVILLE – She’s doing it again!

Leeds-Grenville SPCA Branch Manager Marianne Carlyle will head out on another epic bicycle journey to raise money for the humane society.

This time, Carlyle will be cycling from Brockville on Tuesday, July 21 and will head 126 kilometers to the shelter in Napanee.

The triathlete, who is in the Brockville and Area Sports Hall of Fame, recently completed a journey from Brockville to Cornwall.

This will be the second of three rides for the Sweat for Pets virtual fundraising challenge, with the third ride from Brockville to Pembroke in August.