Second fundraising ride for Brockville SPCA shelter manager

Posted on July 16, 2020

In this provided photo, Marianne Carlyle stands outside the Brockville SPCA shelter with her bicycle. Carlyle will be heading out on another long ride on July 21, 2020 for the Sweat for Pets challenge. (Marianne Carlyle/SPCA via Newswatch Group)

BROCKVILLE – She’s doing it again!

Leeds-Grenville SPCA Branch Manager Marianne Carlyle will head out on another epic bicycle journey to raise money for the humane society.

This time, Carlyle will be cycling from Brockville on Tuesday, July 21 and will head 126 kilometers to the shelter in Napanee.

The triathlete, who is in the Brockville and Area Sports Hall of Fame, recently completed a journey from Brockville to Cornwall.

This will be the second of three rides for the Sweat for Pets virtual fundraising challenge, with the third ride from Brockville to Pembroke in August.

