Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday July 15, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, July 15, 2020:

There have been 36,950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 111 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 32,785 people recovered from the virus while 2,723 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,729,059 of which 13,918 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 108,486. The country has 8,798 deaths from the virus – 189 in British Columbia, 163 in Alberta, 15 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,723 in Ontario, 5,633 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region had no changes Tuesday – staying at 355 cases and 52 deaths. Three hundred cases have resolved. In the United Counties of Leeds-Grenville, there is only one active community case in the western portion of the area.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region had no changes Tuesday other than the number of tests performed in the region. The regional total of confirmed cases is 167 with 151 resolved. Two people are in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing increased by 430 to 21,226.

A tentative deal has been reached between Canada and the United States to keep the border closed to non-essential traffic until at least Aug. 21, according to a government source. The border closure has already been extended three times. Canada’s deputy chief public health officials says it could be weeks or months before non-essential travel flows again between the two countries.

As most of Ontario moves to Stage 3 on Friday, which includes indoor dining, Canada’s Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo says going in a bar to have a drink with friends remains a high-risk activity. That’s evident in Montreal, where a rash of recent cases within the bar scene has health officials there urging anyone who went to a bar since Canada Day to get tested. It’s led to thousands of people in lineups at local testing centers.

With fewer people flying, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority is cutting its workforce by 27 per cent. Five hundred positions have been eliminated – 300 through layoffs and voluntary exits, the GTAA says. The balance were vacant.

The Ontario government announced just over $1 million for Eclipse Innovations of Cambridge to scale up operations to make N95 masks. The plant will create up to 1 million N95 respirators per week. Ford says he will be touring local businesses across Ontario over the coming weeks.

