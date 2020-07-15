Two arrested in joint police drug bust in Brockville

BROCKVILLE – A joint drug bust between city and provincial police led to the arrest of two people Tuesday.

The Brockville Police Service says their officers, along with O.P.P., carried out the “targeted traffic stop” off Parkedale Avenue around 2 p.m.

Cocaine, methamphetamine and weapons were seized at the scene. Police say the drugs have a value on the street of $13,000.

The vehicle and some cash was also seized.

A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman are facing drug related charges.

Their names were not released as the charges have not been sworn before the court.