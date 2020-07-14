Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday July 14, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, July 14, 2020:

There have been 36,839 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 116 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 32,663 people recovered from the virus while 2,722 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,712,315 of which 7,837 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 108,155. The country has 8,790 deaths from the virus – 189 in British Columbia, 161 in Alberta, 15 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,722 in Ontario, 5,628 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region added another case over the weekend to bring the number of cases in the region to 355 cases. The number of deaths remains at 52. Three hundred cases have resolved. In the United Counties of Leeds-Grenville, there is only one active community case in the western portion of the area.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit region added a case in Prescott-Russell to bring the regional total of confirmed cases to 167 with 151 resolved. Two people are in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing increased by 397 to 20,796.

Two dozen regions of Ontario, including the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, will be moving to Stage 3 on Friday (July 17), Premier Doug Ford announced yesterday. Ten regions will stay at Stage 2, including Toronto, due to their later move to Stage 2. The openings for Stage 3 will include reopening restaurants, gyms and casinos. Gathering sizes will increase to a maximum of 50 indoors and 100 outdoors, but people will still have to abide by the two meter (six feet) social distancing requirements for people outside their social circle. That’s up the current maximum of 10.

Stage 3 opening of business will be most businesses that are not already open with the exception of some that are still a high risk for virus transmission. Still not permitted are water parks, buffet-style food outlets, dancing at restaurants and bars (except for performers), overnight stays at children’s camps, private karaoke rooms, “prolonged or deliberate contact” sports, saunas and steam rooms, and table games at casinos.

The province’s social circles will stay at 10 people during Stage 3.

Child care centers will be able to have groups of up to 15 children, up from the current limit of 10, starting Monday, July 27. It’s part of the Stage 3 plans as more parents are able to get back to work.

Masks will be required in indoor public spaces in Quebec, Premier Francois Legault announced Monday. The new rule, which applies to anyone aged 12 or older, will take effect Saturday (July 18).

The federal wage subsidy is being extended until December. The wage subsidy covers 75 per cent of wages to a weekly maximum of $847 for eligible companies and non-profit organizations. Trudeau didn’t say how the program’s eligibility rules, seen by critics as a barrier to those wanting to receive help.

The prime minister apologized Monday for not recusing himself from the government decision to have WE Charity administer the $900 million student aid program. The federal ethics commissioner is investigating Trudeau for potential conflict of interest because he and members of his family were paid by WE for speaking engagements.

