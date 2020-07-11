Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday July 11, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, July 11, 2020:

There have been 36,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 116 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 32,155 people recovered from the virus while 2,710 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,636,171 of which 25,668 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 104,126. The country has 8,759 deaths from the virus – 187 in British Columbia, 160 in Alberta, 15 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,710 in Ontario, 5,612 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

No change Friday in cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region. It remains at 354 cases and 52 deaths. Three hundred cases have resolved. In the United Counties of Leeds-Grenville, there is only one active community case in the western portion of the area.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit region testing increased by 549 on Friday, bringing the regional testing total to 20,399. All other statistics stayed the same. There are 166 confirmed cases with 151 of them recovered. Two people are in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date.

New York Democratic congressman Brian Higgins got an earful from Canadians when he suggested border restrictions could be lifted without risking public health. Higgins says he doesn’t blame Canadians for wanting to keep Americans out, giving the surge in cases south of the border.

Three grocery store chains say they made their decisions independently to end the pandemic wage top-up for workers on the same day. But Loblaw, Empire and Metro reps told a House of Commons standing committee that they did exchange courtesy calls and emails about their decision.

Newfoundland and Labrador had its first new case of coronavirus in six weeks – a man in his 50s who recently returned from the United States. The man is self-isolating and didn’t travel through other Atlantic provinces that are part of the “Atlantic Bubble.”

Texas has surpassed 10,000 hospitalizations from COVID-19. The new milestone happened during the state’s deadliest week since the pandemic began.

The NHL and its players’ union have ratified the extension to their collective agreement, including approval of return-to-play protocols. Edmonton and Toronto will be the hub cities for a 24-team road to the Stanley Cup.

