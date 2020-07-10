Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday July 10, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, July 10, 2020:

There have been 36,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 170 (or 0.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 31,977 people recovered from the virus while 2,703 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,608,687 of which 21,648 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 106,805. The country has 8,737 deaths from the virus – 186 in British Columbia, 161 in Alberta, 15 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,703 in Ontario, 5,609 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

No change Thursday in cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region. It remains at 354 cases and 52 deaths. Three hundred cases have resolved. In the United Counties of Leeds-Grenville, there is only one active community case in the western portion of the area.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit region testing increased by 437 on Thursday, bringing the regional testing total to 19,413. All other statistics stayed the same. There are 166 confirmed cases with 151 of them recovered. Two people are in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date.

The Ontario government has extended the emergency orders that are in place, including limits on gathering sizes, until July 22. The extension is intended to align with the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, if passed. The act would allow the government to continue those orders even after the emergency declaration has expired.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the 375,000 people eligible in Ontario, like nurses, should be receiving their pandemic pay “by the end of this week.”

A Canadian Senate committee doesn’t believe the country is ready for a second wave of coronavirus. The social affairs committee report says the government needs to to focus on seniors in nursing homes as well as low-income seniors.

More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week – the 16th week where the figure has been over one million, showing employers are still laying off people with the surge of COVID-19 cases that has resulted in six states backtracking on their reopening plans.

The Magic Kingdom isn’t as magical this year. Only two of the four Disney World theme parks are welcoming visitors. Masking and social distancing is mandatory. Park employees won’t be able to take pictures of visitors because it involves touching the cameras belonging to someone else.

