Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday July 12, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, July 12, 2020:

There have been 36,594 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 130 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 32,422 people recovered from the virus while 2,716 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,665,693 of which 22,083 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 107,347. The country has 8,773 deaths from the virus – 187 in British Columbia, 160 in Alberta, 15 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,716 in Ontario, 5,620 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region remains at 354 cases and 52 deaths. Three hundred cases have resolved. In the United Counties of Leeds-Grenville, there is only one active community case in the western portion of the area. (Numbers are not updated on the weekend)

Eastern Ontario Health Unit stands at 166 confirmed cases with 151 resolved. Two people are in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing is at 20,399. (Numbers are not updated on the weekend)

The federal Liberals and the WE charity organization both say there’s no direct link between WE getting the $900 million Canada Student Services Grant program and the connection to the Prime Minister’s family. The federal ethics commissioner has been called in to investigate whether conflict-of-interest law was broken given the Trudeau’s long standing ties with the organization.

A resurgence of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has begun with daily reported deaths starting to trend upward in 27 states in the last two weeks. The death rate has been falling for months. Florida and Arizona are bearing the brunt.

U.S. President Donald Trump wore a face mask during a visit to a military hospital in Washington Saturday. He met with wounded service members and health care workers tending to COVID-19 patients.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.