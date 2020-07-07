Longer O.P.P. blitz but fewer speeders around Canada Day

EASTERN ONTARIO – Provincial police across Eastern Ontario laid over 2,200 charges over the week around Canada Day.

A majority of those charges – almost 1,400 – were for speeding, followed by traffic violations, stunt driving and drunk or drugged up driving.

The charges were laid over nine days between Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, July 5 as part of a one week traffic safety campaign.

It may have been the holiday in the middle of a work week or the coronavirus pandemic, but the bulk of charges – speeding – in the East Region is actually down, considering officers laid 1,646 speeding charges last year during the three day Canada Day weekend alone – not an entire enforcement period which included two weekends. The total for the period was 1,393.

The same trend continues with overall highway charges. There were 1,897 laid in East Region during the 2019 long weekend compared to 1,885 for the entire week this year.