Spencerville school bus driver wins $100,000

Posted on July 7, 2020

In this provided photo, Cynthia Shannon of Spencerville, Ont. celebrates her instant lottery ticket win at the OLG Prize Center in Toronto, Ont. (OLG via Newswatch Group)

TORONTO – A school bus driver from Spencerville has won $100,000 on an instant lottery ticket.

Cynthia Shannon – a 47-year-old mother and grandmother – discovered the big prize while at home playing “$1 million $ Royale”.

“I ran upstairs to my son’s place to share the good news. My 16-month old granddaughter was happy to celebrate with me, not realizing what had happened,” she shared with lottery officials.

Shannon plans to buy a new vehicle, do some shopping and take a trip with her winnings.

