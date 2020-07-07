Spencerville school bus driver wins $100,000

TORONTO – A school bus driver from Spencerville has won $100,000 on an instant lottery ticket.

Cynthia Shannon – a 47-year-old mother and grandmother – discovered the big prize while at home playing “$1 million $ Royale”.

“I ran upstairs to my son’s place to share the good news. My 16-month old granddaughter was happy to celebrate with me, not realizing what had happened,” she shared with lottery officials.

Shannon plans to buy a new vehicle, do some shopping and take a trip with her winnings.