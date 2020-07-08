Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday July 8, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, July 8, 2020:

There have been 36,060 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 112 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 31,603 people recovered from the virus while 2,691 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,559,529 of which 12,625 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 106,167. The country has 8,711 deaths from the virus – 183 in British Columbia, 157 in Alberta, 15 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,691 in Ontario, 5,590 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region was steady Tuesday at 354 cases. The number of deaths remains at 52. There are 300 cases resolved. There have been 54 community cases in Leeds-Grenville with one active case in western Leeds-Grenville.

One more person recovered from the virus in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region, bringing the number of recoveries to 148. The number of confirmed positive remains at 165. Two people are in hospital. There have been 11 deaths to date. Testing increased by 614 to 18,844.

It’s the tale of two cities for parking during the coronavirus recovery period. The City of Brockville announced that it will start parking enforcement Thursday and monthly pass holders for municipal lots will have to renew their passes by the end of the month. The City of the 1000 Islands has two-hour free parking on designated streets and meters elsewhere. The City of Cornwall is giving two-hour free parking city-wide, including municipal lots, until mid-September though people will have to pick up a ticket stub at the pay-by-plate machines to get their freebie.

Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says the government will introduce legislation that, if passed, would allow it to continue some emergency orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act even after the declaration of emergency ends. Extension and amendments would be allowed up to one year with up to a one year extension under legislative approval. Jones says the government would not have the ability to create new orders.

Service Canada outlets will start gradually reopening across the country today, after being closed since March.

The federal government is still trying to come up with some sort of help for people with disabilities. A $600 benefit failed to pass last month as the Conservatives wouldn’t support it without bringing back the full Parliament. They also argued that those Canadians are already receiving the disability tax credit and could get the money forwarded directly through the Canada Revenue Agency instead of separate legislation.

A survey by Leger and Association for Canadian Studies shows 72 per cent of Canadians are not comfortable with boarding an airplane. Air Canada and WestJet are no longer blocking the middle seat on their planes. Some passengers are reporting first-hand accounts of masking protocols not being followed during flights.

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for coronavirus. Bolsonaro, who’s downplayed the severity of the virus for months, wore a mask when confirming the results to reporters Tuesday. There are more than 1.6 million Brazilians with the virus.

