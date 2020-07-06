Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday July 6, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, July 6, 2020:

There have been 35,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 138 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 31,266 people recovered from the virus while 2,689 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,527,114 of which 11,651 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 105,536. The country has 8,684 deaths from the virus – 177 in British Columbia, 155 in Alberta, 14 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,689 in Ontario, 5,574 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit remained steady Friday at 353 cases. The number of deaths remains at 52. There are 300 cases (99 per cent) resolved (recovered cases do not include deaths). There have been 53 community cases in Leeds-Grenville with no active cases. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on the weekend)

Eastern Ontario Health Unit numbers Friday were 164 confirmed positive cases with 145 of those resolved. Two people are in hospital, one in ICU and there have been 11 deaths to date. Testing was at 17,222. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on the weekend)

Blood samples from Canadians are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies in hopes of producing a more detailed picture of just how many in this country have been infected. The samples will involve thousands of Canadians but they won’t be informed due to the way the blood is being collected.

A cluster of coronavirus cases has popped up from a bar in Brossard, Que., south of Montreal. On Sunday, the province reported 79 new cases in 24 hours.

For the first time in four days, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. dipped below 50,000. There were 45,300 new infections on Saturday. Officials though are worried it’s just a lull as they await the outcome of Fourth of July celebrations.

The federal government will provide a so-called “fiscal snapshot” on Wednesday on Canada’s financial picture after four months of the pandemic. Federal figures show spending on COVID-19 support is just over $174 billion.

