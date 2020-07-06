Gananoque assault near sports center made up

GANANOQUE – After a four day investigation by the Gananoque Police Service about an assault, investigators have determined it was all made up.

Town police had been looking into reports of a “serious assault” early in the morning on June 27 at the Gananoque Recreation Center.

The purported victim identified “multiple suspects” but had no firm identities on who their attackers were.

“As a result of the in-depth investigation it was determined the offences reported to the police had not occurred and the allegations were false,” police said.

An 18-year-old from Gananoque is charged with mischief.