Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday July 5, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, July 5, 2020:

There have been 35,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 121 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 31,083 people recovered from the virus while 2,687 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,503,322 of which 14,594 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 105,317. The country has 8,674 deaths from the virus – 177 in British Columbia, 155 in Alberta, 14 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,687 in Ontario, 5,566 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit remained steady Friday at 353 cases. The number of deaths remains at 52. There are 300 cases (99 per cent) resolved (recovered cases do not include deaths). There have been 53 community cases in Leeds-Grenville with no active cases. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on the weekend)

Eastern Ontario Health Unit numbers Friday were 164 confirmed positive cases with 145 of those resolved. Two people are in hospital, one in ICU and there have been 11 deaths to date. Testing was at 17,222.

There were demonstrations by migrant workers and non-permanent residents across Canada Saturday. They are asking for greater rights and protections, arguing they have been left behind by the Canadian government.

Quebec’s health department reported 102 new cases in the past day – the first time that’s happened in two weeks.

Prince Edward Island reported three new cases of COVID-19 – the first time since late April. One of the infected persons worked at a Charlottetown seniors’ home. None of the cases are due to the lifting of cross-provincial travel in Atlantic Canada, known as the Atlantic Bubble, according to PEI’s chief public health officer.

American officials pled with residents to keep their Independence Day celebrations small. Meantime, U.S. President Donald Trump held a special tribute and fireworks show in Washington, D.C.

