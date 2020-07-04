Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday July 4, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, July 4, 2020:

There have been 35,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 165 (or 0.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 30,909 people recovered from the virus while 2,682 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,481,897 of which 15,911 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 105,091. The country has 8,663 deaths from the virus – 177 in British Columbia, 155 in Alberta, 14 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,682 in Ontario, 5,560 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit remained steady Friday at 353 cases. The number of deaths remains at 52. There are 300 cases (99 per cent) resolved (recovered cases do not include deaths). There have been 53 community cases in Leeds-Grenville with no active cases.

No change in Eastern Ontario Health Unit numbers Friday other than overall testing. That went up by 424 tests to 17,222. The regional total of positive cases remains at 164 with 145 of those resolved. Two people are in hospital, one in ICU and there have been 11 deaths to date.

The seasonal opening of the Canada-U.S. port of entry at Blockhouse Island in Brockville has been deferred indefinitely as part of a service reduction by the Canada Border Services Agency in response to the coronavirus. The CBSA announced Friday that, in addition to Blockhouse, another 21 ports of entry would have service reductions either through reduced hours or deferrals, effective today (Saturday).

The Ontario government has amended emergency orders for outdoor patios so municipalities can pass temporary bylaws faster – in a matter of days as opposed to weeks. It has also clarified that outdoor dining areas can open with a roof, canopy, tent, awning or other covering, provided two sides are open to the outdoors.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces have left Ontario’s long-term care homes after being there since April. The final team with Operation Laser finished its work on Friday. The number of homes with an outbreak has gone down from 150 in late May to 44 as of Thursday, according to government statistics.

The province is providing workplace safety online training. The $3 million investment will also allow workers and job seekers to complete health and safety training through Employment Ontario while at home.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the one time top-up of $300 for Old Age Security and an additional $200 for the Guaranteed Income Supplement will be issued next week.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.