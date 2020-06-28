Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday June 28, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, June 28, 2020:

There have been 34,476 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 160 (or 0.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 29,932 people recovered from the virus while 2,652 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,327,806 of which 33,759 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 103,032. The country has 8,516 deaths from the virus – 174 in British Columbia, 154 in Alberta, 13 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,652 in Ontario, 5,448 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 352 confirmed cases and 52 deaths with 299 cases (99 per cent) resolved. There have been 53 community cases in Leeds-Grenville with no active cases. The health doesn’t update stats over the weekend.

Two more people in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area recovered from the virus Saturday, bringing the total resolved cases to 137. The regional total of confirmed positives remains at 163. Two people in hospital, one in ICU and there have been 11 deaths to date. The number of tests was unchanged at 14,986.

Ontario has extended all emergency orders in effect, such as gathering limits, until July 10. The state of emergency is in place until July 15.

Florida set another record Saturday of daily confirmed cases of coronavirus. State health officials say 9,500 new cases were confirmed, surpassing the previous record by about 600. Two dozen people in the state have died, bringing that total to 3,390.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $300 million towards the global fight against coronavirus and to find a vaccine.

Brazil has an agreement with a university and a drug company to produce a promising coronavirus vaccine that is currently undergoing tests. The Brazilian Health Ministry is paying $127 million to produce 100 million doses, starting with 30 million in December and January.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.