Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday June 29, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, June 29, 2020:

There have been 34,654 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 178 (or 0.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 30,107 people recovered from the virus while 2,658 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,356,439 of which 29,592 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 103,250. The country has 8,522 deaths from the virus – 174 in British Columbia, 154 in Alberta, 13 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,658 in Ontario, 5,448 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 352 confirmed cases and 52 deaths with 299 cases (99 per cent) resolved. There have been 53 community cases in Leeds-Grenville with no active cases. The health unit doesn’t update stats over the weekend.

Another person in Prescott-Russell recovered from the virus in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area Sunday, bringing the total resolved cases to 138. It was the third resolved case in the region over the weekend. The regional total of confirmed positives remains at 163. Two people in hospital, one in ICU and there have been 11 deaths to date.

There are now 22 cases linked to a Kingston nail salon – six of those were newly diagnosed since Friday. More than 500 customers went to Binh’s Nails and Spa during the two weeks the salon was open this month. A second nail salon in Kingston has a worker who has tested positive, who had close contact with another worker at Binh’s Nails and Spa, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said Sunday. Both salons are closed. Moore added that since his order for masking in establishments there has been better compliance.

With the lifting of restrictions in Quebec, the town of Rawdon – north of Montreal – is dealing with a swarm of out-of-towners. The town has had to close two parks and one beach to non-residents until the end of the month.

Johns Hopkins University reports grim milestones in global cases of COVID-19: confirmed infections have surpassed 10 million and the number of deaths are now more than 500,000.

The Conservative party wants an investigation into why the Liberal government has allowed an international charity – WE Charity – to oversee the $900 million Canada Student Service Grant aid program.

The number of deaths in New York State fell to five on Saturday – the lowest number in more than three months for the Empire State.

