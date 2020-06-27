Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday June 27, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, June 27, 2020:

There have been 34,316 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 111 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 29,754 people recovered from the virus while 2,644 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,294,314 of which 27,344 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 102,794. The country has 8,508 deaths from the virus – 174 in British Columbia, 154 in Alberta, 13 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,644 in Ontario, 5,448 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 352 confirmed cases and 52 deaths with 299 cases (99 per cent) resolved. There have been 53 community cases in Leeds-Grenville with no active cases.

People in Kingston were lined up for hours Friday at an assessment center to be tested in connection to an outbreak at a nail salon. There are 16 active cases (corrected by the health unit from 18) – 10 linked directly and indirectly to Binh’s Nail and Spa. Six workers, including the owner, have tested positive, along with three clients and seven close contacts of those clients, according to Global News. The health unit believes at least 500 people were customers at the nail salon over a two week period. The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington health unit has also made masking mandatory in all public establishments.

Premier Doug Ford says the speed at which health officials were able to identify the Kingston cases shows contact tracing is working. When asked, the premier didn’t expect the city to make any changes or roll back its stage two opening.

Testing in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area went up by 322 on Friday to 14,986 tests. The regional total of confirmed positives remains at 163 with 135 resolved. Two people in hospital, one in ICU and there have been 11 deaths to date.

The City of Brockville will resume regular transit service on Monday (June 29). The three-route system will still have restrictions, including a maximum of eight riders on a bus at one time and removal of certain ticket types to encourage social distancing. The city also recommends bus riders wear masks or face coverings.

In Prescott, the town has opened Scuba Park and the accessible family washroom in Centennial Park. The latter is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The township reminds the public that washrooms are not to be used as change rooms.

Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township is planning to open Kendrick’s Park on Monday, July 6, including washrooms, beach and canteen. Township staff are working on a process of opening the Jerry Park splash pad. The municipal office also expects to open July 6 with limited hours.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the spotlight on major gaps in health data information in Canada. Health Minister Patty Hajdu told a Senate committee national standards are part of ongoing talks with the provinces.

The Canadian Red Cross is sending 900 people to work in Quebec’s long term care homes as the Canadian military heads home, once everything is stable.

After two weeks without a single new case of coronavirus, Nova Scotia is looking to let bars and restaurants run at full capacity. Next Friday, crowd limits for weddings, funerals and events will increase.

Texas and Florida have instituted restrictions after a surge in the Southern and Western United States – newly confirmed daily cases hit an all-time high of 40,000. In Texas, bars are closed and restaurant capacity has been rolled back. Florida was nearly 9,000 new cases in one day – double the previous record earlier this week.

