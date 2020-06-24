Driver arrested after chase in Brockville

BROCKVILLE – A man in his 20s is facing charges after leading Brockville police on a chase through the city.

An officer saw a Subaru SUV run a red light on Perth Street on Monday afternoon (June 22) and when they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver took off.

Shortly after, the SUV smashed into another vehicle and the driver ran away.

After a half hour search, the driver was found in the back yard on George Street, where he was arrested.

A 22-year-old man is facing Criminal Code charges of dangerous driving and flight from police, plus Highway Traffic Act charges of driving while suspended, leaving the scene of an accident and disobeying a red light.