Brockville transit funding announcement Thursday

BROCKVILLE – The federal and provincial governments will make a joint funding announcement Thursday for Brockville and Cornwall for public transportation.

The “infrastructure funding announcement for public transportation” is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Both governments have been making a series of multi-million dollar funding announcements from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

They announced nearly $11 million for the City of Peterborough today (June 24) for transit bus replacement, refurbishments and other transit plans.

Kingston-area MP Mark Gerretsen and Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell will make the announcement on behalf of Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna and Ontario Infrastructure Minister Laurie Scott.

Also joining the event are MPP Steve Clark, along with Brockville Mayor Jason Baker and Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement.

The City of Cornwall approved the purchase of two new buses for $1.2 million last month from Metrolinx based on 73 per cent of the cost funded through ICIP.