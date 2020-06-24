Scammer posing as Gananoque police

GANANOQUE – The real Gananoque Police Service says there’s a scam artist out there, phoning people up, posing as them.

Police say it’s the “latest twist on an old scam” where a robocall comes up on your caller ID as the police station (613-382-4422).

The scam artist then identifies themselves as a police officer and gives a fake badge number before threatening to arrest the person who answered the call.

“The caller may request personal information such as Social Insurance Number or banking information,” the service said in a tweet.

The caller also demands payment.

Gananoque police say the best thing to do if you get one of these calls is to simply hang up.