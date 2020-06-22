Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday June 22, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, June 22, 2020:

There have been 33,476 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 175 (or 0.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 28,719 people recovered from the virus while 2,606 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,174,727 of which 15,424 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 101,337. The country has 8,430 deaths from the virus – 168 in British Columbia, 152 in Alberta, 13 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,606 in Ontario, 5,417 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 62 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 352 confirmed cases and 52 deaths with 298 cases (99 per cent) resolved. The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added another case – this one in SD&G – on Sunday, bringing the regional total to 163 cases. Of those, 134 are resolved. Two people in hospital, one in ICU and there have been 11 deaths to date.

If you saw convoys of military vehicles moving through the province over the weekend, not to worry. It was hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members going home from their deployments at nursing homes in the Greater Toronto Area.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the area was already dealing with an increase in cases – 350 new cases since Thursday. More than half of those are people younger than 35. As for the rally, more than a million were expected but the venue with 19,000 capacity had large empty sections of seating.

There was no mass gathering for International Yoga Day on Sunday. Indians usually celebrate the occasion in large groups but this time it went online.

