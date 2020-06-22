Parked vehicle on rural road turns into drug bust

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP – A car at the side of a rural road in Augusta Township turned into a drug bust and charges for a local man.

Grenville County O.P.P. say they found the vehicle on 4th Concession Road, about 10 kilometers north of Prescott, around 4 a.m. on Thursday (June 18).

After further investigation, officers found a stash of drugs including methamphetamine in the vehicle.

A 33-year-old man from Augusta Township is facing 18 charges including three counts of drug possession, one count of knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of counterfeit money.