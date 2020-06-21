Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday June 21, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, June 21, 2020:

There have been 33,301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 206 (or 0.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 28,468 people recovered from the virus while 2,595 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,151,319 of which 16,963 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 101,019. The country has 8,410 deaths from the virus – 168 in British Columbia, 152 in Alberta, 13 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,595 in Ontario, 5,408 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 62 in Nova Scotia.

Another 224 tests were conducted in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area, bringing the total number of tests to 13,261. The rest of the COVID-19 stayed the same Saturday: 162 confirmed positive cases of which 134 are resolved. Two people in hospital, one in ICU and there have been 11 deaths to date. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 112 cases (94 resolved), SD&G 28 cases (24 resolved) and Cornwall 22 cases (16 resolved).

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 352 confirmed cases and 52 deaths with 298 cases (99 per cent) resolved. The health unit doesn’t update stats on the weekend.

Thousand Islands National Park near Mallorytown will allow limited camping services on eight islands, accessed by boat only, starting Monday (June 22). The camping has to be reserved in advance and there’s no equipment rental. Fire pits and composting toilets are available at all campsite locations.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs expects travel restrictions between the Atlantic provinces to be loosened early next month. Higgs also expects a full economic recovery for his province by fall or early 2021.

Britain is the latest country to claim it has the COVID-19 outbreak under control. It lowered its threat level by one notch. The United Kingdom has seen 42,500 die from the virus.

Sewage samples in Italy show the novel coronavirus was in the country at least two months earlier than originally thought. A pilot study will monitor waste water in high tourist spots before a national roll out this fall.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.