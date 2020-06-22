Fraudster takes North Dundas resident for seven grand

NORTH GRENVILLE – Provincial police in Grenville County say a North Dundas resident was taken for $7,000 through an elaborate fraud by someone posing as a representative from the victim’s bank.

O.P.P. say the victim got a phone call from someone claiming their bank account had been breached.

That’s where the fraudster set up a scheme, police say, asking the victim for their help in “catching” the culprit, who the fraudster claimed worked at the victim’s Kemptville bank.

The con artist then asked the victim to buy Google Play gift cards and deposit the money into a specific account.

This happened over ten days earlier this month.

The victim notified O.P.P. officers what was happening but by then it was too late.