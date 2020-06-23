Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday June 23, 2020

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, June 23, 2020:

There have been 33,637 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 161 (or 0.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 28,933 people recovered from the virus while 2,609 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 1,196,627 of which 10,027 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 101,637. The country has 8,436 deaths from the virus – 169 in British Columbia, 153 in Alberta, 13 in Saskatchewan, seven in Manitoba, 2,609 in Ontario, 5,417 in Quebec, two in New Brunswick, three in Newfoundland & Labrador and 63 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 352 confirmed cases and 52 deaths with 299 cases (99 per cent) resolved. There have been 53 community cases in Leeds-Grenville with no active cases.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area has no more institutional outbreaks. The health unit declared the second outbreak at Pinecrest in Plantagenet over on Monday. The regional total of confirmed positives remain at 163. Of those, 135 are resolved. Two people in hospital, one in ICU and there have been 11 deaths to date.

EOHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis doesn’t believe school will be the same as it was before coronavirus come September. Read that story on our sister publication, Cornwall Newswatch, here. Roumeliotis says he and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart, along with education directors for the local school boards, will form a task force to plan out the next school year.

Due to improved numbers, Premier Doug Ford announced that the Peel Region and the City of Toronto can enter stage two on Wednesday (June 24). Ford added that the COVID-19 risk in the Windsor-Essex area is still too great and that region of southwestern Ontario will remain at stage one.

Both the premier and the prime minister had a stern warning for farmers who use temporary foreign workers. The outbreaks on farms are the reason why Windsor-Essex is still staying at stage one. Both leaders told farmers to get with it and protect employees from coronavirus.

The World Health Organization says COVID-19 cases are peaking in a number of large countries at the same time causing record levels of new daily cases. There are nine million cases globally with one million in Brazil and two million total in South America. The European Union has 2.3 million cases.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says COVID-19 is causing long-term economic damage. The road to recovery will be “prolonged and bumpy,” he said.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.